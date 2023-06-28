Immanuel Armon Turner was born to the late Doris Williams-Turner and Marcus Turner Sr. on December 16, 1996 in Magnolia.
He was called home on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Immanuel, with his witty personality, was loved and adored by anyone that came in his path. He carried a smile that could brighten up a room. Immanuel lived a large portion of his early life in Magnolia, where he graduated from Magnolia High School in 2015. He accepted the Lord at a young age as a member of Free Union Missionary Baptist Church. While in his youth, he was a member of the choir, and participated in praise dances along with numerous church plays and skits.
While in high school. Immanuel began to pursue his passion in football. After graduating high school, he went on to attend college at Louisiana Tech in Ruston, LA. As a student, he played defensive end with the Tech football team from 2015-2018. In 2019, he was drafted to play for the NFL’S Arizona Cardinals and played briefly for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Immanuel was a valued employee at Ben E. Keith Co. in Little Rock until his passing.
He is survived by his father, Marcus Turner Sr.; three siblings, Jalen, Marcus, and Faith Turner; special friend, Roshiana Keener; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Doris Williams-Turner; grandparents, Welcome and Emma Lee Williams, Mary Hellen Johnson (Scott), and Rudolph Turner (Flossie).
A visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 30 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. No public viewing will be held at the service, so please govern yourselves accordingly.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Columbia District Auditorium (Youngblood Auditorium) in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Billy D. Williams will be the eulogist.
Masks are encouraged but not required while attending the services or during visitation hours. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.