James Paul Brewer, a native of Magnolia and principal of Longview, TX, High School, died Monday, July 10, 2023 in Longview.
Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Bates Family Funeral Home, 601 E. Front St., DeKalb, TX.
Two celebration of life services will be held. The first will be noon Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Lobo Coliseum, 201 Texas Loop 281 in Longview. Funeral arrangements are with Sid Roberts Funeral Home, 3535 Southeast Stallings Drive, Nacogdoches, TX.
The second service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023 at Youngblood Auditorium in Magnolia. Flowers may be sent to Marks Funeral Home, 1392 S. Jackson, Magnolia.
Interment will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia.
James Paul Brewer was born to the parentage of Earnestine Brewer and S.J. Parker on Wednesday, January 8, 1958 by a midwife in Magnolia. James Paul was baptized at St. Phillips C.M.E. Church in Magnolia as a youngster.
His formal education began at Columbia Elementary and continued with Magnolia Junior High and Magnolia High School, where he graduated in 1976. He received his bachelor of science in education from Southern Arkansas University in 1980.
James Paul began his coaching career in Hughes Springs, TX in 1981. A few yeas later in 1990, he relocated to DeKalb, TX, to become the assistant principal and head boys track coach at DeKalb High School. In 1992, he was promoted to principal of DeKalb High. James Paul received his master’s degree and mid-management certification from East Texas State University in 1992. Five years later, he was named superintendent of DeKalb Independent School District and remained in that position until 2007.
In March 2007, he and his family relocated to Longview as he began his tenure as the principal of Longview High School and assistant superintendent of secondary education for the Longview Independent School District. Most recently, James served as interim CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies. He completed his 16th year of service at the close of the 2022-2023 school year.
In 2010, James and his family became members of Galilee Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon under Pastor Emeritus Rev. J.B. Dunlap. The Brewer family truly appreciates the Galilee Baptist Church family for their support during this difficult time.
James Paul and his wife Sophia met on the campus of Southern Arkansas University in 1981. James Paul and Sophia married on Saturday, July 14, 1984 at St. Vestal C.M.E. Church in El Dorado. Four children were born during their 38 years together.
His parents and several siblings preceded him in death. Those siblings were Regina, Michael, Charles Harold, Barbara, Bill, Samuel and Charles.
His loving family includes his wife of 38 years, Sophia; and his wonderful sons and daughters, Jeren (Asha), Alexander, Kiersten and Halee. On November 23, 200, his one and only grandson, James Alexander Brewer, was born. Papa doted on him and was so proud to have him as his namesake. James Paul loved his surviving brothers and sister so much and always enjoyed their family time together. The loving siblings who remain are Johnny Ray, Timothy (Angel), Henry, Ronnie (Michelle) and Evelyn. Additional loving family members who will forever miss him include brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Joslyn; his sister-in-law, Edith; and his cousins, nieces and nephews who adored him.
There are not enough words that can convey the tremendous impact James had on everybody. How much he will be missed by his family, friends and the East Texas and Arkansas communities can’t be measured. They will forever cherish him and what he meant to us.