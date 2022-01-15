Patricia Mitchell, 79, of Magnolia passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
She was born June 27, 1942 in El Dorado and was a member of Magnolia Christian Center. She devoted her time to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Schuyler Charles Jacobs, Mildred Marcel Hill Jacobs; husband, James Myrl Mitchell; son, Randy Mitchell; and a brother, Mike Jacobs.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Teresa Pinner and husband Jeff; son, Chris Mitchell and wife Lauren, all of Magnolia; daughter-in-law, Micki Mitchell of Waldo; brother, Charles Jacobs of El Dorado; grandchildren, Courtney Holsapple and husband Dan of Justin, Texas, Madelyn Mitchell, Skylar Mitchell and Ashley Bethany, all of Waldo, Laina Curtis and husband Rusty, Dusty Pinner and wife Lauren, Reese Mitchell, and Landry Mitchell, all of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Bella Strunk of Justin, Lillian Bethany of Waldo, Sophie Curtis, Everliegh Curtis of Magnolia, Harper Mitchell of Waldo, Hudson Holsapple of Justin, and Jenson Bethany of Waldo; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at Old Union Cemetery in El Dorado.
Memorial donations may be made to Old Union Cemetery, C/O Old Union Baptist Church, 144 Crain City Road, El Dorado, Arkansas 71730.
The family thanks Wentworth Place and Encompass Hospice for the love, care and comfort given to our family over this last year.
