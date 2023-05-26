Our hearts were broken when Mrs. Marcades Blanks departed this Earthly Life on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023 at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, Arkansas, with family near her bed side.
Mrs. Blanks was born on March 28, 1990 to Ms. Evelyn Paschal-Smith at Magnolia Hospital in Magnolia. Mrs. Blanks attended Magnolia High School and was a 2009 MHS graduate. Mrs. Blanks accepted Christ at an early age at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a member until she relocated to TexARKana. While residing in Texarkana, she visited several churches in the area, and she was a faithful member of several women’s Bible study groups. Mrs. Blanks was enrolled as a student at Colorado Technical University (CTU), and she was scheduled to graduate in December of 2024 with her business degree.
Mrs. Blanks never met a stranger. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly by anyone that ever crossed her path. Mrs. Blanks accomplished a lot in her 33 years, she was an entrepreneur (inventing her hair growth oil, Black Rose) and she had completed her beautician license.
Mrs. Blanks was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother and grandfather, Alvin and Anna Jean Paschal; her aunt, Jackie Paschal; and her only son, D’saiah Blanks.
Mrs. Blanks leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Evelyn Paschal-Smith; her husband, Timothy Blanks; two daughters, Akirian Ford and Akynzie Blanks; one sister, Jakira Smith; two aunts, Armer Paschal and Patricia Modica; one uncle, Gary Paschal; a special cousin/sister, Shcorer Curry; and many other friends and family.
Cremation ceremonial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Calhoun Heights in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. Lacy Miles will be the pastor and eulogist.