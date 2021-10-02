Jackie F. Martin, 58, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: October 2, 2021 @ 10:03 pm
