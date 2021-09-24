Dexter Ray Harper was born on July 29, 1970, to Dorothy (Harper) Harris. On Thursday, September 16, 2021, he answered the Lord’s call to come home and rest.
Dexter graduated from Magnolia High School. He was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Harris; brother, Terry Harris; and grandmother, Helen Harper.
Those left to cherish his memory are his stepfather, Thurman Harris; one brother, Dennis Harper; three aunts, Virginia Rankin, whom he loved dearly, Essie (Ertha) Mallory, and Thelma (David) Smith; two uncles, Robert (Helen) Harper and Harvey Harper; two nieces; two nephews; a special cousin, Christiona Davis; special friend, Evelyn Bobo; and a host of other relatives and friends who will truly miss him.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, September 24 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow in Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Victor Morgan will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
