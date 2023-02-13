Herschel Talley, 84, of Emerson passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.
Herschel was born on March 10, 1938 in Emerson. He worked many years as a brick mason in Columbia County, working on residential homes and commercial construction.
Herschel was a member of the First Baptist Church in Springhill, LA. He enjoyed raising cattle and hunting. He was an avid supporter and loved watching the Emerson Pirates basketball teams.
Herschel was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman Moody and Eunice Louise (Evers) Talley; son, Mike Stevens; and a sister, Elsie Gunnels.
He is survived by his wife, Noveleene Talley of Emerson; daughters, Monie (Mark) Johnson of Jacksonville, TX, Amy (Bill) Smelley of Blanca, CO; daughter-in-law, Brenda Stevens Arthur of Bruce, MS; grandchildren, Eric (Alex) Johnson of Maydelle, TX, Rachel Tilley of Milton, WA, Jonathan (Laura) Stevens of Bigelow, and Gwen Stevens of Banner, MS; great-grandchildren, Marie, Justin, Kennedy, Mary, Dakota and Kristen.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Inc., in Magnolia. Funeral services will start at 2 p.m. with Bro. Chris Lucy officiating.
Burial will be in the Western Cemetery near Emerson.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Stevens, Joey Baker, Eric Johnson, Bill Smelley, Mark Johnson and Jeffery Franks.
Memorial donations may be made to the Western Cemetery Association, 1493 Willow Road, Shongaloo, LA 71072.