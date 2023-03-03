Mark D. Smith, 63, of Glenwood passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs.
Mark was born on August 6, 1959 in Magnolia. He served in the Arkansas Army National Guard. He was a physical education teacher and coach for many years for the public school systems in El Dorado, TexARKana, and Victoria, TX.
Mark was a member of the Central Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan. Those dear to his heart were his nephew, niece, and great nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by an infant brother, Benjamin Smith Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Ben and Nell Smith of Magnolia; brothers, Greg (Mechelle) Smith of Kirby, and Dr. Christopher Smith of Aubrey, TX; niece and nephew, Sarah (Jordan) Phillips and Glynn (Rachel) Smith of Hot Springs; great-nephews, Mason and Morgan Phillips and Mountain Smith; and a host of extended family and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Waldo Cemetery with Dr. Gary Self officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union, Magnolia, AR 71753.