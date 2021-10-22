Willard Higgins, 89, of Willisville passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Willard was born January 18, 1932, in West Salem, IL to the late Burley Joseph and Rena Fern (Heath) Higgins. He proudly served in the United States Army from July 12, 1950 to July 11, 1953 during the Korean Conflict and was a truck driver for Fowler Trucking.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty Higgins; sons, Dennis Higgins and Darren “Butch” Higgins; and stepson, Kevin Sewell.
Willard is survived by his wife, Linda Higgins; children, Donna Norris and husband Ken, Darryl Jay Higgins and wife Annie, Deanna Fouts and husband Kirk, and Danny Higgins; stepdaughters, Tami Underwood and husband Bruce and Keri Cunningham and husband Heyward; 24 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and daughters-in-law Sheri Higgins and Angie Higgins.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hoggard-Reynolds Cemetery in Azle, TX. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
