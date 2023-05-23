Robert L. Warder, 93, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, MO.
He was born October 11, 1929 in Hurst, IL to Harry and Sarah Russell Warder. He and Marvellee Masterson were married April 10, 1955 at Grace Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2022.
Bob served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1947 through 1952.
He later received an electrical engineering degree from the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla.
He had many different jobs over the years. After his retirement from Dow Chemical in 1985, he started his own business, Warder Molded Products, in Magnolia. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and feeding hummingbirds.
Bob and Marvellee moved back to Cape Girardeau in May 2018.
Besides his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his two brothers, William J. Warder and Jimmy R. Warder.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, June Warder of Cape Girardeau; nephew, James (Kathy) Warder of Harrisburg, IL; niece, Lisa (David) Sander of Cape Girardeau; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.
A private family service was held May 22, 2023. The interment of his remains will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
