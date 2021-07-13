Herman Lewis Wilson, 72, passed away on July 4, 2021 in a hospice in TEXarkana.
He was the husband of Debbie Sue Johnson. They shared 22 wonderful years together.
He was born in Crescent City, CA, the son of Authur Jack Wilson and Emma Louise Wilson. He proudly served in the United States Army, both fighting in Vietnam and serving in South Korea.
He enjoyed fishing, boating and other outdoor activities. He will be remembered by his family and friends for being so thoughtful and intelligent, and for being a true patriot. He was a true friend.
He was survived by his wife, Debbie Sue Johnson; his children, Angelic Johnson (Thomas) of Redding, CA, Monique Johnson (Chris) of Waldo, Damian Johnson (Koral) of Redding, CA, Natalie Dumlao (James) of Igo, CA; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four brothers, Rudy Wilson of Crescent City, CA, Ray Wilson (Donna) of Ashdown, Bob Wilson (Gloria) of Florida, and Joel Wilson (Deanna) of Rexburg, ID; and a host of other family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony on July 4, 2022.