Terry Lee Bryan, 63, of Waldo, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
He was born on June 9, 1960 in Orange, CA.
He trained in the National Guard after graduating from high school and received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1985.
Preceding him in death was his father, Albert Lee Bryan of Waldo.
Survivors include his mother, Marty Bryan of Waldo; sisters, Diane Bryan Kinney, Jodie Arnold (Jimmy) of Magnolia, and Doris Whitt (Steve) of Benton; brother, Nathen Bryan (Jean Ann) of Sibley, LA; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., In Magnolia with Bro. Petie Ward officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Columbia County Protection Animal Protection Society (CCAPS) or charity of the donor's choice.