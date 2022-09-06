James H. “Rabbit” Wilson, 94, of Magnolia passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home.
He was born July 29, 1928, in Kemp, TX to the late Ocie Benson Wilson and Etta Mae (Haney) Wilson.
Rabbit was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church. He worked for Southwestern Transportation Company/PMP driving a truck for 29 years. Rabbit was a beloved husband, father, and Paw who enjoyed being with family. After retiring he loved working in his garden, hunting and fishing with his son, grandsons and brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Ocie Roy, Paul, Jack and Harold Wilson; two sisters, Margaret Schick and Jean Melton; father and mother-in-law, Alvin and Nellie Maness; sister-in-law, Louise Wyrick; brother-in-law, E.L. “Cue Ball” Maness; and nephew, Jerry Wyrick.
Rabbit is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Maness Herbert Wilson of Magnolia; son, Bobby Glenn Herbert and wife Valerie of Poteet, TX; daughter, Tammy Herbert Johnson and husband Rusty of Bossier City, LA; brother, Butch Wilson and wife Lou of Maybank, TX; sister, Gayle Bennett of Terrell, TX; daughters, Jane Kendall and family and Kay Novak and family; grandchildren, Heath Herbert of Dallas, TX, Alex Boles and husband Cody of Hughes Springs, TX, Russell Johnson of Haughton, LA, Samantha Johnson of Bossier City, LA; and great-grandchildren, Charley Jade Boles, Caden Johnson, Dakota Johnson, Sawyer Johnson, Kody Dare, Zayden Fuller, Kaine Johnson, and Miyah Fuller; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
