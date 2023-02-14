On September 28, 1934 God blessed two loving parents with a precious gift in the person of Ruby King.
She was the seventh of 10 children born to the late Otis and Sammie King of Garland. She received Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age and became a member of Wynn Baptist Church in Garland. Ruby and her late husband, Rev. George Lee Johnson, were married on December 25, 1954.
On February 11, 2023, the Lord called Mrs. Johnson home.
She is survived by their three daughters, Kathy Richards, Helen Buckner and Georgia Hughey; nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 17 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Wise Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.