Toni Buchanan Gass, 59, of Stephens passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
She was born November 11, 1962 in Camden. She was the owner and operator of oil production companies operating throughout Southwest Arkansas. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and the Master Gardeners. Toni loved gardening, hunting, hiking, camping, family, tending cows, anything outdoors, and was an excellent dozier operator.
Toni was preceded in death by her first husband and her children’s father, Billy Ray Buchanan; grandparents, Clyde and Floye Scroggins and Clev and Ruby Miller.
Toni is survived by her husband, Mike Gass of Stephens; daughter, Brittany and Jordan Sharp; son, Buck Buchanan; her only grandchild, Blake Buchanan, all of Magnolia; parents, Charles and Kathryn Miller of Stephens; a brother, Andy and Donna Miller; two sisters, Sheila and Chris Evans, and Kristi and Duncan Carter, all of Stephens; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Salem Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Chris Warr officiating.
Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, C/O Kevin Miller, 257 Columbia Road 441, Stephens, Arkansas 71764 or to Lifetouch Hospice, 2301 Champagnolle Road, El Dorado, Arkansas 71753.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Evans, Lloyd Young, Braydon Dodson, Taylor Sprayberry, Gage Carter, and Gannon Carter.
