James Richard “Sonny” Carwile, 87, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Wentworth Place.
James was born March 9, 1936 in Los Angeles to the late James Curtis Carwile and Bulah Jewell (King) Carwile. James attended Shiloh Baptist Church and worked for Arkansas Steel Roller Mill, now Commercial Metal Company, and at Alumax in the maintenance departments.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnn Carwile; granddaughter, Danielle Carwile; son, Richard Carwile; and sisters, Lila Carwile, Lela Bentz, Betty Marlar, and Dee Meggs.
James is survived by his son, Jerry Carwile of Magnolia; grandchildren, Jamie Carwile, Shy Carwile, Hannah Harris, Amie Carwile, Shane Free, Timothy Carwile, Jake McComb, Cody Hunter, Jaylen Staten, Isaac Staten IV, Kinsley Coleman, Payton Harris, Tatum Harris, Josslyn Cera, Karlie Cera, Karter Cera, Teagan Taylor, Timothy Carwile (T.J)., Bonnie Carwile, Zackary Carwile, Ciara Hunter, Quinton Hunter, Alex McComb, and Nicolas, McComb, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will begin at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. in Shiloh Cemetery with Johnny Marlar officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jaylen Staten, Isaac Staten, Mike Gaines, Jeremy Harris, and Ricky Magness.