Dennon “Red” Martin, 71, of Buckner passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at his home.
Red was born on February 15, 1952 in Waldo to the late J.T. Martin and Pearlie Marie (Hendrix) Martin. He was a truck driver and jack of all trades.
Red was the neighborhood mechanic. He would help anyone. Red loved his family, and was a great provider, teacher, protector to his family, a mechanical genius, and awesome father. He enjoyed his shop and listening to the radio. He loved to make people laugh with his jokes, and westerns were his favorite. He accomplished so many things in life. He worked hard for and was proud of everything he had. He will be deeply missed by the ones who knew him.
Red was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Pearlie Martin; brothers, James Martin and Sid Martin; sisters, Mary Francis Glisson and Peggy Vansickle; son, Raymond Sternisha; granddaughter, Allie “Pokey” Price; and nephew, Timmy Martin.
Red is survived by his wife, Deborah K. Martin of Buckner; seven children, Miracle K. Charles, Micki Sternisha, Amanda Sternisha, Stephanie Sain and husband Anthony, and Carter Martin; grandchildren, Tony L. Charles III, George Price, Tuff Price, Alexis Price, Jennifer White, Dennon White, Perrin White, Kisheena White, Johnathan Butcher, Cassie Baxter, Cody Young, Matthew Hall, Jared Hall, Jordan Hall, Hailey Hall, Christopher Howard and Aberin McGowen; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at Holly Springs Cemetery in Nevada County with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.
Pallbearers will be Royce Vines, Ernie Glisson, George Price, Tuff Price, Cameron Dover and Johnathan Young.