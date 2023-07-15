Charles “Rick” Franklin Desonie, 70, of Amity passed away on July 2, 2023.
He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 24, 1953.
He was preceded in death by parents; Gordon Desonie and Mary Jordan-Desonie; brother, Jack; and sister, Linda.
He is survived by his brother, Frank; ex-wife and caregiver, Debbie Desonie; his grandson, Cameron Burdine; and extended family and many friends.
Rick served his country honorably in the United States Air Force for 16 years as a flight simulator instructor, a basic military training Instructor, and a recruiter.
An avid fisherman and outdoorsman, Rick was never without the company of his four-legged companion, Bear.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Alpine Community Center in Alpine at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29. The Alpine Community Center is located at 11755 Hwy 8W, Amity, AR.
Arrangements by A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. 501-982-3400.
