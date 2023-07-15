Desonie

Funeral services for Charles “Rick” Franklin Desonie will be held at Alpine Community Center in Alpine at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Charles “Rick” Franklin Desonie, 70, of Amity passed away on July 2, 2023.

He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 24, 1953.

He was preceded in death by parents; Gordon Desonie and Mary Jordan-Desonie; brother, Jack; and sister, Linda.

He is survived by his brother, Frank; ex-wife and caregiver, Debbie Desonie; his grandson, Cameron Burdine; and extended family and many friends.

Rick served his country honorably in the United States Air Force for 16 years as a flight simulator instructor, a basic military training Instructor, and a recruiter.

An avid fisherman and outdoorsman, Rick was never without the company of his four-legged companion, Bear.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Alpine Community Center in Alpine at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29. The Alpine Community Center is located at 11755 Hwy 8W, Amity, AR.

Arrangements by A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. 501-982-3400.

