Lynda Rae Sanders Young passed from the Earth on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was born on October 30, 1938 and was 83 at her death.
Lynda's parents were John Abraham "Jack" Sanders and Avis Bridges Sanders.
Jack married and had a family before he met Avis. His children from this union were Nina Sanders Bridges, Sadie Sanders Rudd, Evah Virginia Sanders McCready, and William McKinley "Cap" Sanders. All of these half-siblings predeceased Lynda.
Jack and Avis had these children: James B. Sanders, Floyd Sanders, Lloyd Sanders, Ola Mae Sanders Mayfield, and Lynda. Floyd and Lloyd remain with us and are greatly saddened at their sister's passing.
After Jack's death, Avis married Chris Phillips. This union produced Robert Phillips and Richard Phillips. Richard remains with us and mourns the loss of his sister.
Lynda was born on the family farm. It was near Frog Level. Her understanding was that her father donated the land for Barlow Cemetery.
When Lynda was four, her family moved to the Red Road community north of Lamartine. It was there that she grew to adulthood. She married Richard Arnold "Buck" Young when she was 18. Buck died in 2009. Lynda was an extraordinary person. She possessed a strong intellect and used this gift to great effect throughout her life. She worked in various roles before landing a job with Arkansas Power and Light around 1980. She worked at the Harvey Couch Power Plant in Stamps. She was the first woman to work alongside the men at the plant. She remained at Couch for many years. During her employment, she became licensed to operate the steam-powered turbine at the plant.
Lynda also was known for her carpentry skills (although the word "carpentry" falls far short of encompassing all that she could do). For example, in the mid-70s she built a large living room onto the front of her house in Lamartine. Starting from the slab, she began with the framing and ended with the roofing, wiring, exterior painting, and interior finish work. She did it all herself. Over the course of her life, she undertook and completed dozens of carpentry projects for both herself and family members.
Lynda was a loving and supportive mother to her two surviving children and their offspring. It is no exaggeration to say that her support was instrumental in her children's success in life. She certainly would have played the same role for Hazel Denise Young, her first child, had Denise survived. Sadly, Denise died in May of 1957 after only two days of life.
Lynda is survived by a large and loving family. Her children are Tracy and Brad. Her grandchildren through Tracy are Jared Roberson (married to Kristin) and Brent Roberson (married to Gina). Her grandchildren through Brad are Kyle and Savannah (engaged to John Hernandez). Lynda's great-grandchildren through Jared are Carter, Carlee, and Blaine; through Jared she also enjoyed her role as step-great-grandmother to Colton Ellis. Lynda's great grandchildren through Brent are Bryce, Kase, Morgan, and Taylor. And a special family member was Ronald Munn. He wasn’t blood but she loved him dearly and he did her. He was at her beck and call the last 18 plus years and would do anything for her. She loved him like a son.
Visitation at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia will be from 6-8 Friday, September 23. A memorial service will occur at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 24 in the chapel at Lewis Funeral Home with burial afterward at Columbia Cemetery in Lamartine.
Pallbearers will be Rollie Flaherty, David Aldridge, Wendall Hart, Terry Collum, Dicky Hartsfield,and Tommy Cloud.
