Ann Toland, 90, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home.
Ann was born on October 8, 1932 in Lamartine to the late Ervin E. Reaves and Allie (Fletcher) Reaves Black. She was a faithful and active member of the Spirit Led Fellowship Church and was a seamstress.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester Toland; siblings, Noble Reaves, Jack Reaves, Catherine Givens, and Addie “Jill” Ferguson; and granddaughter, Melissa Shocklee.
Ann is survived by her son, Chester (Shirley) Toland of Magnolia; daughter, Denise Toland Hoffbauer of Magnolia; grandson, Dwayne (Angel) Shocklee of Magnolia; sister, Sue Beasley of El Dorado; and a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine with Bro. Leroy Martin officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Harwell, Dwayne Shocklee, Daniel Harvin, Andy Reaves, Michael Reaves and Jacob Shocklee.