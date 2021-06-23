Travares Lamon “T-Slim” Kimbell was born in Magnolia on January 31, 1984 to Bobby Joe Kimbell and Regina McCray.
He accepted Christ at an early age under the Methodist faith.
He attended Stamps Elementary up to the 6th grade. He later attended Little Rock Job Corps and graduated with a certificate in culinary arts. He was an avid cook best known for his gumbo, seafood steam pot, and fried cabbage. His favorite words were, “Gina Mae, cut it out.”
He departed his life at his home in Waldo on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Darletha Smith and Bessie Mae Beasley; grandfather, Willie Junior McCray; and sister, Quannesha Robinson.
He leaves to cherish his memories with his loving mother, Regina McCray Henderson of Waldo; his father and other mom, Bobby Joe (Teresa) Kimbell of Camden; other dad, Bobby Lee Henderson of Buckner; his brothers, Jarvis Henderson Sr. of Waldo, Damien (Sidnee) Henderson of Buckner, and Devin Hunter of Little Rock, Rev. Nicholas Kimbell, Desmond Kimbell and James Ainsworth, all of Camden; his sisters, Anesha Henderson of El Dorado, Sanariah Henderson of Magnolia, and LaShanda Ainsworth and ShaTarra Ainsworth, both of Camden. His extended family loved him dearly. They are a very special lady, Sheila Jones; her children, Jamaii Jones of Dallas and Azaria Broomfield of Magnolia; Lauryn Jones of Little Rock; other mom, Velma Kimble of Magnolia; special nieces and nephews, Kaylyn, Jarvis Jr., Jaycen, Baylee and Jaxon; special cousins, Sha’Donna Briggs, Broderick Carter, Cici McKinney, Sterling McKinney and Keon McKinney, all of Oklahoma City; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
A graveside celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Smith Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Pastor Victor Moore will officiate. Eulogist will be Rev. Nicholas Kimbell.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear masks at the visitation and service.
