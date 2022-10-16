Ila Faye (McMahen) Aldridge, 92, of Magnolia, passed away September 25, 2022 in Pahrump, NV. She was born August 23, 1930 to Ronnie and Olive (Catching) McMahen in Columbia County where she lived until she became ill and moved in 2016 to Pahrump to live with her daughter.
Ila Faye was retired from Magnolia Public Schools after a teaching career in Stephens and Magnolia where she taught business subjects and skills. She had the distinction of being the first teacher at Magnolia High School to have computers in her classroom and introduce and teach computer skills at the high school level. She was an active member of numerous educational and community service organizations and her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Otha Aldridge; son, Ron Aldridge and his wife Lynn; sister, Lahoma Matthews; brother, Don McMahen; sisters-in-law, Martha Duke, Merble Hight and Mattie Atkinson.
Surviving her are her daughter, Leah Aldridge; sisters-in-law, Lavenia Hampton, Addie Harrell, and Mary McMahen; brother-in-law, Ralph Aldridge; nephews, Ricky and Greg Matthews, Max and Monty McMahen; and niece, Staci McMahen Zeagler.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 23 at Hephzibah Cemetery, Hwy 98, Emerson.