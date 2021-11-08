Nell Marie Smith

Nell Marie (Hines) Smith, 86, of Magnolia passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was born October 30, 1935 in Emerson to the late William Orvia Hines and Margaret Irene (Pharr) Hines.
Nell graduated from Emerson High School in 1953 and immediately went to work at the Columbia County Courthouse. She held many positions through the county government offices and retired as the Columbia County Clerk, the office she held for 16 years. She was a member of Antioch East Baptist Church, loved working in her yard, and an avid Razorbacks basketball fan.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Lelon Smith; daughters, Angela Marie Smith Young and Mary Suzanne Smith Baker; granddaughter, Kaitlin Sinclair Smith; and her seven siblings, Margie Lois Gurnick (Stanley), William Lawrence Hines (Peggy), Ralph Monroe Hines (Sue), Billy Edward Hines, Sr. (Evelyn), Martha Helen Tuberville (O.D.), Mavis Edna Baker (Donald), and Marilyn Smith.
Nell is survived by her son, David Mark Smith of Magnolia; grandchildren, David Allen Young of Magnolia, Brittany Carr and husband Kenny of Waldo, Kaisi Ochs and husband Ryland of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Dawson Carr, Keegan Carr and Brynlee Carr, all of Waldo; a sister, Carolyn Hines Woodard and husband Jerry of Fairview, OK; brother-in-law, John Lee Smith; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Antioch East Cemetery with Bro. Tim Wooley officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CCAPS, P.O. Box 2033, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754 or to the Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 811, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754.
