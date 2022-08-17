Patricia Ann Kendall Miller, 82, of Magnolia passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Summit Health and Rehab in Taylor.
Pat was born August 9, 1940 in Magnolia to the late Jack O’Neill Kendall and Emma Elizabeth (Dunn) Modisette. She was a cashier and clerk at Magnolia Bowling Alley for many years. She was a member of Bethel Church of Christ, enjoyed playing bridge on Mondays with her girlfriends, loved traveling all over the United States for bowling tournaments, and could always tell a great Peter Pan story.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Kendall and Sissy Modisette; daughter, Sandy Peace and her husband Michael; grandson, Michael Haltom; a nephew, Terry Dick; and a niece, Lisa Emerson.
Pat is survived by her son, Randy Miller of Waldo; daughter, Cindy Haltom of Newport; grandchildren, Christy Murphy and husband Bobby of Magnolia and Jeffery Otwell and wife Ahlexis of Vancouver, WA; great-grandchildren, Christian Murphy of Magnolia, Ayla and Henry Otwell of Vancouver; a sister, Theresa Mitchell of Springhill, LA; niece, Gail Manning of Springhill, and Rusty Mitchell and wife Misty of Magnolia; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Mitchell, Ryan Mitchell, Bobby Murphy, and Adam Murphy.
The family thanks Inhabit Hospice for its care, comfort, and support given to Pat and our family.
