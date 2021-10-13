Bishop Jewel Primm was born September 30, 1933, in Cairo, AR, to George Primm and Fronie Williams. On Sunday, October 3, 2021, he responded to God’s call to come home to rest eternally.
He moved to Michigan during his youth but received his secondary education at Mount Holly High School. In his professional life, Bishop Primm worked for General Motors in Long Beach, CA and Gillespie Oil in Magnolia.
Bishop Jewel found the Lord at an early age. His love for Christ and desire to spread God’s word led him to the accomplishment of pastorship at Mount Sinai Free Will Baptist Church in El Dorado and Mount Olive Free Will in Stamps. In 1999, he attained the title of bishop at Free Will Baptist Church. After several years of dedicated service to the ministry, Bishop Primm retired on May 6, 2018. Upon his retirement, he passed the mantle onto Pastor Fred Jackson and served under him until the Lord called him home.
Bishop Jewel united in marriage to Cora Lois Smith in Mount Holly. In this union, he became the loving father of 11 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Primm and Fronie Williams; wife, Cora Lois Smith; son, Yoshemia T. Primm; sisters, Mildren Buffington, Julia Richard and Voice Johnson; brothers, Vernest Johnson and Prentiss Johnson; grandchildren, JaMario Easter, Nayim Carter, Carisma Carter, Mario Heart, Amira Food and LaCora Biddle; and son-in-law James Biddle.
Bishop Jewel leaves to cherish his memories eight daughters, Michelle (James) Biddle, Jaton (Donald Ray) Easter, Nikita (Bob) Smith, Carmalella Carter and Aishia Primm, all of Magnolia, Eldreama (Grady) Elerson of Flint, MI, Demita Primm of Williamsburg, VA, and Azzie (Pam) Johnson of McNeil; two sons, Jewel (Monica) Primm Jr. of Waco, TX and Calvin Hart of El Dorado; 34 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Doris White of Hercules, CA; two special nieces, Danielle Elliott and Eloise Richard, both of Mount Holly; special adopted granddaughter, Sharvonia Nelson; special friend, Aaron Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
A celebration of life services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, on the campus of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Marysville, Union County, with burial to follow at Mount Sinai Cemetery, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Elder Leroy Martin will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
