Marty Hawkins, 68, of Magnolia passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at the CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs Rehabilitation Hospital in Hot Springs.
Marty was born on June 23, 1955 in Flint, MI to the late Melvin Ernest and Minnie Nadine (Miller) Hawkins. In September of 1989, he received a U.S. Patent for the engineering and design of the lightweight pillow tank for American Fuel Cell Coated Fabric Company (Amfuel). He then became a site safety manager and retired from General Electric (GE).
Marty was a member of the Jackson Street Church of Christ. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Kymber, who he lovingly called “Dinky.”
Marty was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Rodney Wood and Derrick Wood; and special brother, Casey Gilmore.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jean Hawkins; son, Caleb Hawkins and wife Kristin; granddaughter, Kymber Hawkins of Magnolia; sister, Mickey Abbott of Van Buren, MO; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Mickey officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 4.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Hawkins, Danny Thompson, Michael Wilson, Paul Taylor, Dawood Aydani, Willie McCray and Bojack Miller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Rodney Griffin, Solomon Aydani, Scotty Daniel, Jeff Daniel, Shane Cogbill, Carlos Gilmore, Billy Gilmore, Clifton Gilmore, Raymond Gilmore, Buddy Gilmore and Travis Wilson.
Memorial donations may be made to Jackson Street Church of Christ, 313 South Jackson, Magnolia, AR 71754; CCAPS, P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754; or Children’s Home, Inc., 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450-3319.