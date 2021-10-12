Don Golden Watson, 86, of New Braunfels, TXs, formerly of Brister, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Elan Westpointe Assisted Living Center in New Braunfels.
Don was born on June 27, 1935 in Magnolia to the late James Golden and Pearl (Caudle) Watson. He was a member of the Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Tyler, TX. He was a graduate of Magnolia High School and attended Southern State College (SAU). He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959 and was honorably discharged in January 1963 as an airman 1st class.
After serving in the military, he went to work as a computer analyst for United Gas Corporation in Shreveport, LA and transferred to Pennzoil Oil and Gas Corporation in Houston, and then retiring from Devon Energy Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Lynn Watson; and his sister, Norma Faulkner.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia Gay Watson of New Braunfels; daughter, Donna Paschal of Schertz, TX; grandsons, Daniel Paschal and wife Lindsey of Austin, TX and Michael Paschal and wife Stephanie of Schertz, TX; four great-grandchildren; brother, Daryl Watson and wife Yolanda of Stamps; sisters, Mavis Housley and husband T.J. of Mabelvale and Alice Wilson of Stamps; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a graveside to follow at 11 a.m. at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Don’s nephew, Rev. Todd Wilson of Sulphur Springs Missionary Baptist Church, officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sulphur Springs Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 44, Quitman, AR 72131.
