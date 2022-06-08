Bobby Vaughn, 81, of McNeil passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his home.
Bobby was born on April 10, 1941 in El Dorado. He served in the Arkansas Army National Guard and was a member of the First Baptist Church in McNeil.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Whitfield and Helen Lee (Saunders) Vaughn; niece, Christy O’Donnell; and nephew, Wade Davis.
He is survived by his sister, Dru Davis and husband Phill of Magnolia; brother, Steve Vaughn and wife Joan of Naples, FL; niece, Rebecca Hipp and husband Michael of Arlington, TN; great nephews and great nieces, Morgan Hipp, Mia Hipp, Cooper Hipp, Austin O’Donnell and Dalton O’Donnell; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Bro. Danny Bullock officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in McNeil.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 451 Gum, McNeil, AR 71752 or to New Hope Cemetery, P.O. Box 252, McNeil, AR 71752.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.