Lawanda "Gwen" Davis, 68, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
Missionary Lawanda “Gwen” Davis was born on August 5, 1953, to Mrs. Missouri Beck and Mr. David Carter in Magnolia. She graduated from Walker High School in 1970 and attended Southern State College, now known as SAU. Mrs. Davis spent her entire life helping and teaching other, from being a great substitute teacher with Walker School District to spending eight years working as a team assistant helping many youths in the community at South Arkansas Youth Services.
Mrs. Davis then spent 18 years with the Division of Children and Family Services until her retirement in 2015. Mrs. Davis was also a member of the Royal Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star Lodge of Electa Chapter No. 340 McNeil.
Mrs. Davis was joined in marriage to Will Davis on August 4, 1982. To this union, five children were born.
She was a God-fearing woman who wore many hats throughout the years in several churches. The one title many knew her as was Missionary Davis. Due to her health declining and it being placed on her heart, Mrs. Davis later founded her own ministry in 2019 called True Living Word of God. She held services out of her home every Sunday until the very end.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Will; brothers, LeMorris Johnson, Verde Johnson, and David Carter; and sister, Marilyn Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memory five daughters, April Freeman, Crystal Carter-Davis, Frankie Davis, Willa Davis and Glinda Davis all of Magnolia; three sons, Kevin (Ruth) Carter of San Antonio, TX, Lionel (Artica) Davis, Gregory (Brittany) Davis and Willie (Cindy) Davis, all of Magnolia; one sister, Pauline Johnson; three adopted children, DeWayne Bonner, Jennifer Turner and Crystal Carter; 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and additional relatives, friends, and church family.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, October 1 at Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at West Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Pastor Joyce Easter will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
