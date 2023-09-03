Charles M. Couch Jr., affectionately known as Charlie Couch, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
He was born on June 9, 1952 in Magnolia.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margie (Byrd) Couch; and grandparents, Edward and Myrtis Couch and Clyde and Marie Byrd.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Couch of Magnolia; and their three daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Saulsbury of Smackover, Julie (Shaun) Leuvre of Seattle, WA, and Jill (Louie) Fronek of Magnolia. Charlie was the proud grandfather of Jase (Mariah) Saulsbury, Josh Saulsbury, Joleigh Saulsbury, Jesse Saulsbury, Ian Reitzell, Trey Fronek, and Tyler Fronek; and great-granddaughter, Grayson Saulsbury. Charlie also leaves behind his sisters, Judy (Bill) Abernathy of Camden and Janet (John) Rich of Magnolia; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Frank) Bales and Joy (Lester) Chapman of Greenville, TX; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Charlie spent many years as a mechanic for the Magnolia Public Schools, a role he cherished until his retirement. His dedication to his work was evident in the way he cared for the school's vehicles, ensuring the safety and comfort of the students he served. He was a man who believed in the value of hard work and the importance of community, values he instilled in his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his professional life, Charlie was a longtime faithful member of the Asbury Methodist Church. He also held membership in the Masonic Lodge No. 440 in McNeil, where he found fellowship and friendship.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, September 3 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 4, 2023 at Asbury Methodist Church with Rev. David Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Jase Saulsbury, Josh Saulsbury, Jesse Saulsbury, Trey Fronek, Tyler Fronek and Ian Reitzell. Honorary pallbearers will be Joleigh Saulsbury, Jeremy Hughes, Christopher Morrison, Colton Morrison, and Jeremy Couch.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury Methodist Church, 1300 East University, Magnolia, AR 71753.