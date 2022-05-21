Thomas Guy Davis passed peacefully to his waiting Savior on May 19, 2022.
He was born to Lester Levi and Joy Davis on September 13, 1954.
He is survived by his daughter, her husband, and their sons, Morgan, Larry, Finn and Roland Nakauchi of Las Vegas, NV; his sister, Kathleen and husband Ralph Dennin of Yale, SD; his brother, Stuart and wife Marty Davis of Magnolia; "Momma Sister” Lindalyn Luna (David) of Nacogdoches, TX; and other cousins, nieces and nephews.
He loved his horses (all animals really), his family, and his friends.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.