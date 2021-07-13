Billy Michael Lee was born in Magnolia to Billy and Louise Wright Lee on August 10, 1963.
He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Homes Near Baptist Church.
He attended the public schools of Waldo, where he graduated in 1981. He attended Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. He joined the United States Air Force and served for eight years. He earned the rank of sergeant. He worked for Alumax for several years and later worked for Lockheed Martin in Camden before becoming disabled. He was truly loved by his Lockheed Martin family.
Billy Michael departed this earthly life on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Memorial Park Hospital in Hot Springs when God called him home to be with him.
Billy Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, barbequing, and spending time with his family and adorable granddaughters. Billy loved his family and his family loved him.
He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Sharon Lee; two sons, Michael Lee (“Lil” Mike) of Magnolia and Akari Alexander of McNeil; two granddaughters, Ja’Cari Janae Lee of Magnolia and Khalani Brielle Alexander of McNeil; a devoted mother, Louise McCray of Waldo; one brother, Edgar (Gloretta) Lee of Chidester; one aunt, Norma Cooper of Waldo; one uncle, Amastee Wright of Lawton, OK; a special devoted cousin, Landrell Cooper of Waldo; and a host of nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Rudd Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending the services and during visitation hours.
