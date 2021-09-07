Miss Brandice Nicole Webster was born on October 13, 1983. She moved from time to eternity on July 17, 2021, at Lancaster, CA.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her mother, Emma Ward Gonzales; father, Paul (Victoria) Webster of Lancaster, CA; four brothers, Skylar Webster, Robert Gonzales, Kelvin Gonzales and Gregory Smith of Lancaster, CA; one sister, Christian Elisa Webster; one niece, Ellery Webster of Auction, CA; one nephew, Robbie Gonzales of Lancaster, CA; maternal grandmother, Ira Manning Ward of Magnolia, one uncle, Calvin Ward of Bryan, TX; three aunts, Kelly (Dannie) Gentry of Harbor City, CA, Letha Gentry of Magnolia and Sue Ward of Dallas; and four great aunts, Gertie Manning, Nelvin Green, Gurvie Grissom and Margie Ward, all of Magnolia.
Brandice was laid to rest on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Kings Hill Cemetery, Magnolia, following a private family ceremony, under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
