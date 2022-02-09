Donna Mae Morrison, 84, of Waldo passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Donna was born on August 13, 1937 in Ottawa, KS to the late Vernon Bein and Elizabeth Mae (Motter) Shaffer. She was a supervisor for Allied Signal in Paola, KS and retired after 15 years of employment. She enjoyed watching the Pro Bull Riding Series (PBR) and the Triple Crown horse races. She loved to crochet and paint. In her younger years, she was an avid fast pitch softball player.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Morrison; brother, Gene Bein; and sister, Carollee Shaffer.
Donna is survived by her husband, John J. Morrison of Waldo; sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Martha Morrison of El Dorado, Mike and Kathy Morrison of Haskell, OK, and Scott and Tonya Morrison of Magnolia; sisters, Pat Metzner of Nowata, OK and Betty Erwin of Topeka, KS; grandchildren, James Morrison of Maui, HI, David and Jennifer Morrison of El Dorado, Matthew and Sher Morrison of Wasilla, AK, Ashley and Shane Glover of Haskell, Wesley Morrison of Haskell, Brandy Morrison of Plain Dealing, LA, Megan and Cody Wreyford of Magnolia, Lane Morrison of Lane, KS, Lindy Redmon of Florida, Heather Ball of Little Rock, Amanda Barnes of Ochelata, OK; 15 great-grandchildren; special friends and caregivers Peggy and Ricci Henry of Waldo; and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Pastor Jason Wylie officiating.
Visitation with viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 11 at the funeral home.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.