Brother Robert Lee “John L” Simpson was born August 15, 1942. He departed this life on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
His parents were John Lee Simpson and Mary Altie Simpson-Williams. He had a loving stepfather who raised him, Edward Lee Williams.
He united with the Bethel A.M.E Church at an early age. John L. attended Yerger High School.
His parents preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his sister, Bernice Scott.
We, the family, shall rejoice and thank God for a life which leaves behind his radiance of sunshine. He was very proud of his family whom he dearly loved. That love was reciprocated and include a son, Dewayne Simpson of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters, Loretta Hall (Alfred) of Lewisville, Carolyn Leach of TexARKana; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at Cave Hill No. 2 Cemetery, Hope.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hicks Funeral Home, Inc.