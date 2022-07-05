Howard Witcher Jr. was born to Howard Witcher Sr. and Lavern Witcher on December 23, 1964 at Magnolia Hospital.
He departed this life on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his residence.
He was a 1983 graduate of Waldo High School and attended Southern Arkansas University. Later, he served 10 years in the United States Army.
He worked for Pep Boys Warehouse in Mesquite, TX, and Labatt Food Service in Dallas.
Howard joined Cedar Grove Baptist Church at an early age and later moved his membership to New Millennium Bible Fellowship under the leadership of Bishop J. Lee Slater.
He was a member of the International Free & Accepted Modern Masons. Howard also was both a T-ball and baseball coach as he had a love for sports. He also loved fishing and joking around with family and friends.
In 1998, he married Teresa Denard Witcher. To this union, one child was born, and three bonus children were gained.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Witcher; and nephews, Strodney Witcher and Jamelle Cooper.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Teresa; daughter, Janelle Witcher of Dallas; three stepdaughters, Ebony Washington of Detroit, Kendra Washington and Brianna Butter, both of Dallas; two grandchildren, Kayden Brown and Kasyn Butter, both of Dallas; one sister, Marybeth (Fred) Cooper of Los Angeles; brothers, Charles (Patsy) Witcher and John H. (Annie) Witcher, both of Waldo; special friends, Cynthia Carter, Lynwood Howell, and James Ray Smith; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with burial to follow with Military Honors at Kendrick Chapel Cemetery in Willisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. John Witcher will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
