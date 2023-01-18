Margaret Nell (Baker) Wynn, 90, of Emerson passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Timberlane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in El Dorado.
Margaret was born on September 1, 1932 in Magnolia to the late William Doyle and Amy Inez (Thomas) Baker. She was a longtime faithful member, since 1978 (50 years) of Antioch East Baptist Church and was the pianist for 40 years. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Eugene Wynn; brothers, Carroll Baker, Harold Baker, and James Baker; son-in-law, Fred Hutcheson.
She is survived by her daughters, Genia Harrell and husband, Greg, and Teresa Hutcheson; grandchildren, Melissa Staggs and husband Mark and Jason Hutcheson and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Ayden Hutcheson, Kendall Staggs, and Maeli Hutcheson; brother-in-law, Tommy Wynn and wife Faye all of Magnolia.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, January 19 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Antioch East Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Owen and Bro. Tim Wooley officiating. A burial will follow at the Antioch East Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Ray Wynn, Larry Parker, Clay Baxter, Randy Baxter, Jeff Morgan and Matt Young.
The family thanks her caregiver, Stacy Hardwell, Gentivaa Hospice of Hope, and Life Touch Hospice of El Dorado for their compassion and care given to Margaret and family.
Memorial donations may be made to Antioch East Cemetery Association, 1070 Columbia Road 295, Magnolia, AR 71753.