Mary Irene Elliott Brooks was born on September 21, 1930 to Bill and Viola Elliott. She received her angel wings on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
She accepted Christ at an early age at Harrison Chapel in Rosston. She was a member of Providence in Rockford, IL. She became a member of Antioch M.B.C. under the leadership of Rev. Bobby J. Box Sr., where she served on the Mother Board, Usher Board, Sunday School, and the Mission, and wherever she was needed. She loved cooking, going fishing, and taking food to the sick.
She met and married James C. Bazzelle in 1949. To this union, two sons were born and one, James C. Bazzelle Jr., preceded her in death. Later in life, she met and married Willie Norris in 1967, and she became the guardian mother to three sons and one daughter. Later in life, she met and married Johnnie Brooks.
Mary worked for Pacific Scientific (formerly Honeywell) in Rockford, IL for 10 years, and for the Board of Education as a Community Liaison Worker. Moving back to Arkansas, she worked for Nevada High School Chapter One.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Larry Bazzelle (Deborah) of Camden; three guardian sons, Gregory Norris (Martha) and Willie Norris Jr., both of Chicago, and Carl Norris (Gerline) of Rockford, IL; one guardian daughter, Gloria Norris of Memphis, TN; one brother, Hersey Elliott of Camden; two sisters, Lorene Thrist of Rockford, IL and Janie Braddix of Augusta, GA; six grandchildren, Jeffery (Kimberly) of Las Vegas, NV, Shondalyn of Wichita, KS, Sheriaka (aka Black Gal) of Barstow, CA, Laretha, Roshanda (Peache) (Derwin) Lawrence, all of Los Angeles; 16 great-grandchildren, Shakayla, Jalen, DeAndre D., Paris (Tyrone), Todd, Deryl, DeAndre P., Davlin, Destiney, Jare, Ericka, Rene’e, Sherrelle and Tyreke; nine great-great grandchildren; seven guardian grandchildren; 28 great guardian grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; one godson, Lashon Braddix (Jerry) of Little Rock; one goddaughter, Francine Reddy of Rockford, IL, special sons and daughters/friends, Rev. Bobby and Lois J. Box and family, Johnnie Powell, Connie Green, Mr. and Mrs. Reggie Cooper, Rubye Porter, Bernice Lamar, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday, May 13 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Homegoing services will be held at noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Stephens with burial to follow at Harrison Chapel Cemetery in Rosston, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Pastor Bobby J. Box Sr. will be the officiant/eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
