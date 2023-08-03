John William Haynes III, 70 of Metairie, LA passed away, Friday, July 28, 2023 at his home.
John was born August 30, 1952 in TexARKana to the late John William Haynes, Jr. and Corrie Mae (Garrett) Haynes. He was a production operator for Monsanto, a member of the Buick GS Clubs of America, and loved working on his 1970 Buick GSX.
John is survived by his two brothers, Kenneth Gene Haynes and wife Myra and George Ray Haynes; a sister, Connie Scholtens and husband Breck; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and extended family.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Western Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.