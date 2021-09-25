John Edward “Johnny” Phillips Jr. passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on April 7, 1951 in Magnolia to the late John Edward Phillips, Sr. and Margie Nell Jackson. He worked at Central Baptist Church for 36 years where he was loved and respected.
He was preceded in death by his father, John E. Phillips Sr.; sisters, Deborah Stokley and Betty Easter; brothers, Brian Phillips, Alopez Kimble, John Kimble; and paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Lillie Pearl Harris.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy A. Phillips; children, Stacie (Shelia) Brown of Grand Prairie, TX, Marcus Moore of TexARKana, Orlando (Miya) Moore of Arlington, TX, Verone (Terrel) Bradford of Magnolia; grandchildren, Tev’Uance Harris, Ro’Londo Brown, Patrick Brown, Ny’Osha Moore, Veronique Moore, Orlando Moore Jr., and Lashante Brown; great-grandchild, Kaydence Brown; sisters, Angela Johnson, Sarita Hodge and Velva Phillips of Oklahoma, Cynthia Nelson of South Carolina, and Gloria Freeman of California; and brothers, Lionel Phillips and Arthur Phillips of Oklahoma; and special aunts, Mollie Roberts and Mary Bratcher of Oklahoma. He also loved his puppies, Hancock and Lollie Pop.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Marks Funeral Home Chapel.
Masks are required at visitation and the funeral service.