Billy Wayne Dismuke, 66, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City,
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Updated: May 3, 2022 @ 8:49 pm
