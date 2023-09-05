Joyce Ann Neinast breathed her first breath of Heaven Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Taylor. She was born August 2, 1938 to Lindsay and Frances Williamson in Denison, TX.
She met the love of her life as a teenager. They married in 1956 and she moved with him all over the southern United States where she had a special gift of making every place a home.
She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and witnessed to his love until her last day. One of her greatest joys was being a member of Central Baptist Choir. She loved to travel but was never happier than when she was in her kitchen preparing meals for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She doted on her great-grandchildren and enjoyed pizza parties with them and watching them grow.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, Joe Williamson; a grandson, Michael Ammons; and two sons-in-law, Jerry Ammons and Russell Lee.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank Neinast; daughters, Mitzi Ammons and Joni Lee; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Karen and Bobby Weido; and great-grandchildren, Arlington and Marvin Weido, all of Magnolia. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to express gratitude to Summit Health and Rehabilitation for their excellent, loving care in her last weeks.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023 and funeral service at 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Mike Seabaugh and Bro. Steve Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorials can be made to Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union, Magnolia, AR 71753.