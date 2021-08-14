Mary Janice King, 82, of Magnolia passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Wood-Lawn Heights Nursing Home in Batesville.
She was born on June 16, 1939, in Waldo to the late Grady Wilson Clark and Mary Florence (Morris) Clark. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed playing the piano.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James King; and a daughter, Karen Martin Dyer.
Mary Janice is survived by her children, Dennis and Debbie Martin of Waldo and Melissa and Anita Martin of Batesville; grandchildren, Lisa and Koran Newton of Magnolia, Hannah and Chris Barnett and Daniel Dyer, all of Bossier City, LA; great-grandchildren, Chase and Sierra Guidry; and a brother, David and Patricia Clark of Waldo.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia with Bro. Micah Carter and Bro. Daniel Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Creek Cemetery in Waldo. Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.