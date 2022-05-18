Sallie Rebecca “Becky” (Mitchell) Crank, 74, of Magnolia passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Wentworth Place.
She was born May 27, 1947 in Magnolia to Joseph Gladney “Tag” Mitchell and Carrie Elizabeth “Betty” (Baker) Mitchell. Becky’s dad passed away when she was a young girl, and she was blessed with a stepdad, Richard “Dick” Raiford.
Becky worked for the Cameo Theatre, the Blytheville, AR hospital, Shanhouse and Magnolia Regional Medical Center. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1965 and attended Southern State College, now known as Southern Arkansas University, for two years majoring in accounting. She loved to watch anything her only granddaughter, Kensleigh Watkins, participated in from dance to softball. She also enjoyed crafts, scrapbooking and needlepoint.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepdad; maternal grandparents, Dr. Johnson Joshua Baker and Sallie Francis (Cotton) Baker; and paternal grandparents, Jake Mitchell and Ada Rebecca Mitchell.
Becky is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Wayne Crank of Magnolia; daughter, Robin Elizabeth (Crank) Watkins of Magnolia; granddaughter, Kensleigh Elizabeth Watkins of Magnolia; sister-in-law, Lisa Neill and husband Jeff; brothers-in-law, Ricky Crank and wife Tracey, Randy Crank, and Michael Crank; a niece, Stacy Wall and husband Trey; nephews, Alan Neill and wife Allison, Brad Neill and wife Megann, and Austin Crank; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 at Magnolia City Cemetery with Bro. David Watkins officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
