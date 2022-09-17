Linda Beard Rogers, 66, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home.
Linda was born on March 20, 1956 in Beaumont, TX. She was a teacher for Magnolia Specialized Services and a member of the Pentecostals of Magnolia. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She was a homemaker, who loved cooking for her family and friends. Her family thought of her as a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Prince and Ava Mozell (Cowen) Beard; and brothers, Elmer Beard and Clifton Beard.
She is survived by her two sons, Justin (Stacy) Carnline of El Dorado and Jordan Carnline of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Tristan Carnline and Landon Carnline of El Dorado; two sisters, Dorothy Forse of Baytown, TX and Suzette (Jerry) Grimes of Lufkin, TX; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Pentecostals of Magnolia with Pastor Jason Wylie officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pentecostals of Magnolia, P.O. Box 1152, Magnolia, AR 71754.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.