Larry Yates, 90, of Emerson passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor.
Larry was born on April 16, 1932 in Brister to the late George Bertrand and Lottie Virgie (Wallace) Yates. He was a member of Brister Baptist Church. He began his working career at McAlester Fuel Company in 1951 at age 18. He began as a welder and became office manager and fleet manager before retiring in 1985 at age 52.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman. He loved being in the woods, riding horses, hunting and using his tractors and lawnmower to keep his home place in pristine condition. He collected old hand tools, refurbished them and displayed in his shop.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Patsy Sue (Dodson) Yates; brother, James Wallace Yates; and sister, Margarette Humphries.
He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (Mike) Benefield of Emerson; son, Randy (Debra) Yates of Emerson; grandchildren, Aimee (DeWayne) Waller of Emerson, Emily (Jonathan) Baird of Magnolia, Jeremy (Paige) Yates of Bentonville, Keli (Brett)Dailey of Centerview, MO, and Jordan (Holly) Yates of Emerson; great-grandchildren, Ty (Abbie) Waller, Addie Leigh Baird, Cade Waller, Piper Baird, Haddon Baird, Josiah Baird, Judah Baird, Luke Yates, Jonah Dailey, Juliet Dailey, Lincoln Yates, Brooks Dailey, Landon Yates, Layton Yates, Chesney Yates, and Bryce Dailey; brothers, Charles (Carolyn) Yates of Magnolia and Gary Yates of Brister; brother-in-law, Don Humphries of Shreveport, LA; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Brister Baptist Church with funeral services following at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will be in the Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., of Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Yates, Jordan Yates, DeWayne Waller, Rick Matthews, Jim McWilliams and Wallace Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brister Baptist Church Benevolent Fund - Larry Yates, 3711 Hwy 79 S. Emerson, AR 71740.