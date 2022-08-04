Zackary Tyler Burrier, 26, of Brookland, AR passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 29, 2022 surrounded by family.
Zackary was born June 6, 1996 in Magnolia to Nathan and Sara Burrier. He worked as an Ironworker alongside his dad, Nathan, and brother, Kaleb, before relocating closer to home. Zackary was an avid outdoorsman and loved his family.
Zackary was preceded in death by a special grandfather, Jackie Walker, of Bradley; and his great-grandparents.
Zackary is survived by his parents, Nathan and Sara Burrier of Magnolia; wife, Hope Burrier; and children, Kamdyn and Huxli of Brookland; brother, Kaleb (Tommi) Burrier and nephew Kace, that will be arriving at any time, of Magnolia; paternal grandparents, Kenneth Burrier of Melrose, IA, Shelia (Mark) Etheridge of Wilmar; maternal grandparents, Jim (Karen) Buffaloe of Miami, OK, Carol (Paul) Best of Magnolia; aunt, Nikki (Joe) Ashburn and two nieces, Maddison and McKenzie of Benton; two cousins who were like brothers, Ryan and Trey Cole of Bradley; mother-in-law, Heather Hienze of Wynne; father-in-law, Robert (Stephanie) Allman of Marion; sister-in-law, Kiersten (Kaleb) Hayden and nephew Ryker of Petal, MS, Kaitlynn (Javi) Allman of Marion; sister-in-laws, Mandy and Aubrey Allman and brother-in-law Aiden Allman of Marion; lots of great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Zackary will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends, whom he dearly loved.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Bradley United Methodist Church officiated by Brother Gladney Hunt.