Brandon “Tank” DeCarlos Cooper was born January 2, 1985 in Homer, LA, to Eddie Mae Cooper. He departed his life in Gretna, LA.
Brandon was a 2003 graduate of Emerson High School in Emerson. He then went on to attend college in Paris, TX, to study journalism. He later re-enrolled in college and attended the University of Arkansas Community College in Hope. Earning three degrees, he graduated with his welding certification, electrician certification, and an associate degree. He also attended and graduated truck driving school -- earning his CDL license. Brandon was a loving and devoted father. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his only son whom he loved so dearly.
Preceding him in death were his father, Curtis Champ; grandmother, Dossie Mae Champ; grandfather, J.C. Capers; and great-grandmothers, Linder Capers and Gertrude Kimble.
He is survived by his only son, Braylon DeCarlos Cooper of Magnolia; mother, Eddie Mae Cooper of Emerson; two sisters, Shaneka (Jonathan) Kennedy and Kenshasha (Morris) Carrington, both of Emerson; two brothers, Dextrick French of Emerson and Curtis Champ of Houston; two nieces, Zion Kennedy and Gracelyn French; one nephew, Braxton Cooper; aunts, Alice Thomas of Emerson, Georgia Champ and Peggy Champ, both of Homer, LA, and Cynthia Champ of Shreveport, LA; uncles, Willie French of Emerson, Eddie Champ, Burt Champ, and Johnny Champ, all of Homer, LA; special great aunt, Shirley Kimble; mother of his child and dear friend, Bianca Hardwell; and a host of loving family, cousins, and friends.
Homegoing services were 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel with burial at New Hope Cemetery in Emerson, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Bobby Blanks was the eulogist.