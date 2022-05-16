Ronald Joseph Morris, 68, of Magnolia passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was at home with his devoted wife and caregiver, Beatrice “Bibi” Morris, by his side.
Ron first met Bea at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where he studied engineering. Together they were loving parents to two children, Kent and Kira; Kira's spouse Brad and his sister Katie; and proud grandparents to four: Lane, Drake, Carr and Carolyn.
Ron was passionate about the outdoors and nature, and was often found tending to his property, hiking and birdwatching. After retirement, he became a dedicated fan of the SAU Rodeo Team and would regularly attend shows or stop by the barn to feed treats to the horses.
His ashes will be spread at a later date when the family can gather to celebrate his remarkable life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Caring Place of Magnolia or in support of the SAU Rodeo Team (donate via the SAU Foundation).
Husband, Father and “Papa-Ronnie,” you are now at peace but you will live on forever in our hearts. We love you so much.
