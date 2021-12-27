Bobby Ray Easter was born January 3, 1957, to Melva Lene (Mallory) Easter and John T. Easter, in Magnolia. Bobby passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at his family home in Magnolia.
Mr. Easter became a child of God at an early age within the Bethlehem Baptist Church. After graduating from Magnolia High School, Bobby enlisted into the Navy as an aviation fire control technician (AQ). He attended Southern Arkansas University after his military release. He then started work at Red River Army Depot in TEXarkana and worked there for many years.
Bobby was preceded in death by his mother and father; and one sister, Sharon Roshunda Easter.
Bobby is survived by his loving children, Robert Tremain Easter (LaKia) of Monroe, LA and Justin Alexander Easter of Dallas, TX; four grandchildren, Shemar, Jayden, Nevaeh and Javon; and five siblings, brothers Johnny E. Easter of San Antonio, TX and Charles E. Easter of Tampa, FL, and sisters, Glenda S. Randle (Kenneth Coleman) of TexARKana, Pearlie Easter-Wilson (Robert) of Dothan, AL and Shirley M. Easter-Earley of Kansas City, MO. Bobby has a host of family relatives that includes an uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him dearly.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.